U.S.
Search
Sign In
shootingsThis Fund Honors Philando Castile's Legacy By Paying For Students' Lunches
Philando Castile (L) is seen with a colleague in this undated J.J. Hill Montessori Magnet School yearbook photo.
Travel25 U.S. Attractions Everyone Should Visit in Their Lifetime
The Hunt's Mesa
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Holidays17 Things Successful People Do on Long Weekends
Hiker walking along coastal path
TIME Magazine default image
Crime

'I Don’t Care, He Raped My Daughter.' Mother Killed Teen for Revenge

Lisa Marie Segarra
1:12 PM ET

Court documents revealed that Connie Serbu, of Naples, killed 18-year-old Xavier Sierra as revenge for allegedly raping her daughter.

The motive was revealed in a complaint filed with the Collier County Clerk of Courts Friday, Aug. 25. Multiple people, whose identities were redacted, said that around Memorial Day weekend 2016, Serbu's daughter told her that she was raped five years ago at the age of seven.

The complaint also notes that people reported hearing Serbu speak of how to kill Sierra and get away with it.

Days after Serbu learned of her daughter's alleged attack, she convinced her brother John Vargas, who was described as having mental disabilities and being easily persuaded, to help, according to the complaint.

The document says that Serbu and Vargas went through with a plan to kill Sierra in a secluded wooded area in July 2016.

"I don't care, he raped my daughter ... she told me everything that happened," Serbu told police, according to the documents.

Sierra and Vargas were both killed in the gunfire.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME