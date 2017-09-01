Robert Pattinson Reveals That Screech From Saved By the Bell Was Once His Roommate

Even before Robert Pattinson was recognized as a world-renowned glittery vampire and Hollywood A-lister, he was rubbing elbows with the hoi polloi of pop culture — a feat made possible by rooming with none other than Dustin Diamond, a.k.a. Screech from Saved By the Bell .

During an interview with On Air with Ryan Seacrest , the Good Time star revealed that he lived with Diamond when he first moved to L.A. in Burbank's Oakwood apartments, a complex that many aspiring actors seek out for temporary housing.

According to Pattinson, living with Diamond was not only fun but informative — Screech introduced him to the glories of microwavable Hot Pockets while they were roomies.

"I loved it. I really miss it,” he said. “Dustin was the first person to introduce me to Hot Pockets!"

You can listen to Pattinson talk to Seacrest about life with Screech below.