Ideas
Search
Sign In
Courts12 Penn State Fraternity Members Will Stand Trial in Hazing-Related Death
Fraternity House-Deadly Fall
Diet/NutritionEverything You Need to Know About the Counting 'Macros' Diet
Selection of healthy products. Balanced diet concept.
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
MusicListen to the Addictive, Quirky Pop of DeQn Sue on New Song 'Shook Up'
Customer with shopping bag walking in boutique
Female customer with shopping bag walking in clothing boutique Thomas Barwick—Getty Images
Five Best Ideas

Technology is Eating Fashion

The Aspen Institute
12:00 PM ET
Ideas
The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.

1. Technology is eating fashion.

By Marc C. Close in the Business of Fashion

2. This all-amputee softball team is changing the way we think about treating trauma.

By Mark Oprea in Narratively

3. What happens when you warm the ocean just one degree? A lot.

By Quirin Schiermeier in Nature

4. Is radio finished?

By Daniel Sanchez in Digital Music News

5. Can the algorithms that run our digital lives be made more fair?

By Cathy O'Neil in Bloomberg View

The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.

Ideas
TIME Ideas hosts the world's leading voices, providing commentary on events in news, society, and culture. We welcome outside contributions. Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the views of TIME editors.
Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME