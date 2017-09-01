iPhone 2017iPhone 8 Specs: Everything We Know About Apple's Next Big Phone
Apple Fans Await iPhone 7
Diet/Nutrition5 of the Healthiest Granola Bars, According to Nutrition Experts
Muesli bar in opened packaging
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Civil RightsWhen Back-to-School Season Became a Fight for Equality
School integration and race riots in Clinton, Tennessee, 1956.
Pop Culture

J.K. Rowling Celebrates the Official '19 Years Later' Date From Harry Potter

Megan McCluskey
11:14 AM ET

It's been 19 years (and four months) since Harry Potter defeated Voldemort at the Battle of Hogwarts to end the Second Wizarding War. And as many Harry Potter fans are aware, that means it's officially the day Albus Severus Potter — the second son of Harry and Ginny Weasley — boards the Hogwarts Express for his first year at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

As we now know from Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Albus will go on to be sorted into Slytherin, not Gryffindor as he hoped. But that just means he has the opportunity to live up to his namesake. "You were named for two headmasters of Hogwarts," Harry reminded him on Platform 9¾. "One of them was a Slytherin and he was probably the bravest man I ever knew."

J.K. Rowling took to Twitter Friday morning to mark the occasion, tweeting out a reminder for fans of the date from The Deathly Hallows prologue. "Today's the day Albus Severus Potter boards the Hogwarts Express at King's Cross for the first time," she wrote.

Harry must be so proud.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME