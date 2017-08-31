hurricane harveyA Video of a Houston Man Playing the Piano in His Flooded Home Has Gone Viral
Hurricane Harvey
IndiaDozens Feared Trapped After a Residential Building Collapsed in Mumbai
INDIA-ACCIDENT-BUILDING
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
IraqIraq Says it Has 'Fully Liberated' Ninevah Province From ISIS Control
IRAQ-CONFLICT
ABC's Coverage Of The 89th Annual Academy Awards
Mahershala Ali at the 89th Oscars on Feb. 26, 2017. Adam Rose—ABC/Getty Images
Television

Mahershala Ali Will Star in Season Three of True Detective

James Hibberd / Entertainment Weekly
Aug 31, 2017

Big True Detective news: Season 3 is officially happening, with HBO finally greenlighting a new round. Plus, after months of secrecy, there are all sorts of new details.

Related

This Is Us - Season 1
TelevisionWatch Mandy Moore Surprise the Kids From This Is Us With a Birthday Challenge
Television
Watch Mandy Moore Surprise the Kids From This Is Us With a Birthday Challenge

First: After a season spent in Los Angeles, the show is returning to its rural season 1 roots. The next round, starring a previously announced Mahershala Ali (Moonlight), will be set in the Ozarks. Ali will play the lead role of Wayne Hays, a state police detective from Northwest Arkansas.

Also, we have a logline: “The next installment of True Detective tells the story of a macabre crime in the heart of the Ozarks, and a mystery that deepens over decades and plays out in three separate time periods.”

Also-also: Some behind-the-scenes details. Original showrunner Nic Pizzolatto will be the sole writer of the series (with the exception of episode 4, which he co-wrote with David Milch, who was brought on board to help Pizzolatto shape the season). Pizzolatto will direct with Jeremy Saulnier (Green Room), who is a newcomer to the franchise.

“I’m tremendously thrilled to be working with artists at the level of Mahershala and Jeremy,” Pizzolatto said in a statement. “I hope the material can do justice to their talents, and we’re all very excited to tell this story.”

True Detective season 3’s setting can’t help bring to mind that another recent premium television crime drama used the same location — Netflix’s Ozark.

There is no episode count or premiere date yet.

This article originally appeared on Ew.com

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME