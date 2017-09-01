U.S.
Search
Sign In
TelevisionMahershala Ali Will Star in Season Three of True Detective
ABC's Coverage Of The 89th Annual Academy Awards
IndiaDozens Feared Trapped After a Residential Building Collapsed in Mumbai
INDIA-ACCIDENT-BUILDING
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
IraqIraq Says it Has 'Fully Liberated' Ninevah Province From ISIS Control
IRAQ-CONFLICT
hurricane harvey

A Video of a Houston Man Playing the Piano in His Flooded Home Has Gone Viral

Kevin Lui
12:07 AM ET

A video of a Texas man playing a piano in his water-logged house, flooded during Hurricane Harvey, has gone viral on social media.

Aric Harding had returned to his home in Friendswood, just south of Houston, to collect some toys for his kids who were sheltering nearby. He told CNN that his son, a keen piano player, had asked him to check on the family piano.

"I decided to take a moment and play and take it all in," he said.

Related

APTOPIX Harvey
hurricane harveyRescuers Are Searching for Anyone, Alive or Dead, Left in Harvey's Floodwaters
hurricane harvey
Rescuers Are Searching for Anyone, Alive or Dead, Left in Harvey's Floodwaters

Harding captured the moment on video and posted it to Instagram, with a message reflecting on the damage Harvey has wrought.

"I think it's all finally sinking in a little. What we used to have going as a city is gone," he wrote. "I really think God is going to do something completely new here. I am excited to see the new beauty in the suffering."

I went back to our street today because as you guys have probably seen the water has come back with a vengeance. I hope this was its high point. I grabbed the kids' favorite stuffed animals that we had left behind and a couple of games to keep the kids occupied. I think it's all finally sinking in a little. What we used to have going as a city is gone. I really think God is going to do something completely new here. I am excited to see the new beauty in the suffering. Our pastor @bruce_wesley reminded us of that truth from Romans 8 this morning on his Facebook Live broadcast. “For I consider that the sufferings of this present time are not worth comparing with the glory that is to be revealed to us. For the creation waits with eager longing for the revealing of the sons of God. For the creation was subjected to futility, not willingly, but because of him who subjected it, in hope that the creation itself will be set free from its bondage to corruption and obtain the freedom of the glory of the children of God. For we know that the whole creation has been groaning together in the pains of childbirth until now. And not only the creation, but we ourselves, who have the firstfruits of the Spirit, groan inwardly as we wait eagerly for adoption as sons, the redemption of our bodies. For in this hope we were saved. Now hope that is seen is not hope. For who hopes for what he sees? But if we hope for what we do not see, we wait for it with patience. Likewise the Spirit helps us in our weakness. For we do not know what to pray for as we ought, but the Spirit himself intercedes for us with groanings too deep for words. And he who searches hearts knows what is the mind of the Spirit, because the Spirit intercedes for the saints according to the will of God. And we know that for those who love God all things work together for good, for those who are called according to his purpose.” ‭‭Romans‬ ‭8:18-28‬ ‭ESV‬‬

A post shared by Aric Harding (@aricharding) on

Harding told CNN that he was heartened by the response he received to the video, which included a stranger who offered to give his family a new piano. On Thursday, Harding joined his neighbors to help with the community's cleanup efforts.

[CNN]

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME