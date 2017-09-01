Aric Harding had returned to his home in Friendswood, just south of Houston, to collect some toys for his kids who were sheltering nearby. He told CNN that his son, a keen piano player, had asked him to check on the family piano.
"I decided to take a moment and play and take it all in," he said.
"I think it's all finally sinking in a little. What we used to have going as a city is gone," he wrote. "I really think God is going to do something completely new here. I am excited to see the new beauty in the suffering."
Harding told CNN that he was heartened by the response he received to the video, which included a stranger who offered to give his family a new piano. On Thursday, Harding joined his neighbors to help with the community's cleanup efforts.