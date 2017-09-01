A Video of a Houston Man Playing the Piano in His Flooded Home Has Gone Viral

A video of a Texas man playing a piano in his water-logged house, flooded during Hurricane Harvey , has gone viral on social media.

Aric Harding had returned to his home in Friendswood, just south of Houston, to collect some toys for his kids who were sheltering nearby. He told CNN that his son, a keen piano player, had asked him to check on the family piano.

"I decided to take a moment and play and take it all in," he said.

Harding captured the moment on video and posted it to Instagram , with a message reflecting on the damage Harvey has wrought.

"I think it's all finally sinking in a little. What we used to have going as a city is gone," he wrote. "I really think God is going to do something completely new here. I am excited to see the new beauty in the suffering."

Harding told CNN that he was heartened by the response he received to the video, which included a stranger who offered to give his family a new piano. On Thursday, Harding joined his neighbors to help with the community's cleanup efforts.

[ CNN ]