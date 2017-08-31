U.S.
Search
Sign In
Health CareThe Trump Administration Just Made a Massive Cut to Programs Promoting Obamacare
US-POLITICS-TRUMP
PoliticsPresident Trump's Tax Plan
Capitol
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
CharityHow to Make Your Donations as Helpful as Possible
Epic Flooding Inundates Houston After Hurricane Harvey
US-POLITICS-CPAC
Milwaukee County Sheriff David A. Clarke, Jr. listens to remarks during the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at National Harbor, Maryland, Feb. 23, 2017.  MIKE THEILER—AFP/Getty Images
Wisconsin

Controversial Milwaukee Sheriff David Clarke Resigns

Associated Press
5:08 PM ET

(MILWAUKEE) — Outspoken conservative Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke has resigned.

Milwaukee County Clerk George Christenson said Thursday that he received a resignation letter from Clarke. Christenson says the letter doesn't give the reason for Clarke's resignation.

Clarke's spokeswoman did not immediately respond to telephone messages and emails seeking comment.

Clarke rose to national prominence in recent years with provocative social media posts, appearances on conservative media programs and his staunch support of President Donald Trump. Clarke announced in May that he'd taken a job at the Department of Homeland Security, but the agency never confirmed it. He later said he withdrew his name.

Some Wisconsin conservatives had encouraged Clarke to challenge U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, a Democrat, but he repeatedly rejected their overtures.

Clarke recently published a memoir, "Cop Under Fire."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME