Science
Search
Sign In
ImmigrationPresident Trump Still Hasn't Made a Decision About Keeping DACA
Press Secretary Sarah Sanders Holds Daily Press Briefing At The White House
hurricane harveyHurricane Harvey's Environmental Toll Will Only Get Worse
houston flooding environment
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
TexasHurricane Harvey's Death Toll Rises to 30 as Floodwaters Recede
Epic Flooding Inundates Houston After Hurricane Harvey
Astronaut Luca Parmitano Returns To Earth Onboard Soyuz TMA-09M
In this handout photo provided by the European Space Agency (ESA), ESA astronaut Luca Parmitano poses for photographs after returning to earth in the Soyuz TMA-09M spacecraft in the Kazakh Steppe region on Novemeber 11, 2013 in Kazakhstan.  Handout—2013 ESA
Podcast

Episode 7 of the Podcast 'Countdown:' The Strange Case of the Drowning Astronaut

Jeffrey Kluger
5:31 PM ET

There are a lot of things to like about walking in space—except for the fact that you can't scratch your nose. A spacesuit, after all, is really more of a space vehicle, with its own sealed environmental system that must remain sealed if it's going to keep you alive. You could no more open your helmet to relieve an itch or clear a fogged visor than you could open the window of your spacecraft itself.

That's generally a tolerable thing—until one day in July of 2013 when it became a terrifying thing. It was on that day that Italian astronaut Luca Parmitano stepped outside the International Space Station for what was supposed to be an uneventful six-hour spacewalk. He soon learned a deadly lesson: while a spacesuit is good at automatically purging any number of unwanted things, such as carbon dioxide and excess heat, it is terrible at dumping liquid water.

Of course, spacesuits are not supposed to fill with water in the first place. But what if one did — what if the impossible thing did happen? The choice then would be between death by drowning in the fish bowl of your helmet or death by instant suffocation in the vacuum outside. Surviving to breathe Earthly air once again is not among the options.

That, at least, is how it seemed to Parmitano on that summer day when his spacesuit went murderously awry. That's how it seemed too to his fellow spacewalker Chris Cassidy, who watched in horror, helpless to assist him, and to the joint mission controls in Moscow and Houston, as Parmitano fought to survive as no astronaut or cosmonaut ever had before.

Listen to Episode 7 of the podcast "Countdown," as Luca Parmitano's harrowing and unlikely tale is told.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME