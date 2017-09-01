What Happens When a Hurricane Hits a Hospital: This Week in Health

Hurricane Harvey devastated Houston with flooding, and the health hazards of flood waters in the area remain one of many lasting concerns over the city's recovery. There was also good news in medicine this week, including the approval of the U.S.'s first gene therapy for cancer . Here's what else caught our attention.

Houston is home to one of the world’s most extensive medical networks, the Texas Medical Center; here’s how it fared when Hurricane Harvey hit.

The Food and Drug Administration approved a revolutionary cancer treatment that some say could provide cures for leukemias and lymphomas. The drug, called Kymriah, is the first gene therapy approved in the U.S. and may be in 30 hospitals nationwide by the end of the year.

There are a few things all passive-aggressive people have in common. Here's how to spot them, plus the best ways to respond.

The FDA is increasing scrutiny of facilities that provide stem cell and regenerative medicine therapies, calling out specific groups that offer unproven therapies as "unscrupulous clinics" for selling "so-called cures." Will this have an impact?

There's nothing more unfair than catching a stomach bug or flu while you're on a trip. To avoid it, experts say skip the supplements and adjust your behavior.

There's lots of back and forth in nutrition, but a new study comparing the health effects of low-fat and low-carbohydrate diets leads researchers to say the focus on fat may have been all wrong.

Labor Day weekend is the traditional adieu to summer. But if you've indulged in more desserts and frosé than planned, don't fret. Here are 4 easy ways to get back into a healthy rhythm after the holiday weekend.

Adults who drank four cups of coffee a day had a 64% lower risk of dying early in a new study, and the link was strongest for people over 45.