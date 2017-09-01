Health
this week in health

What Happens When a Hurricane Hits a Hospital: This Week in Health

Alexandra Sifferlin
8:00 AM ET
TIME Health
For more, visit TIME Health.

Hurricane Harvey devastated Houston with flooding, and the health hazards of flood waters in the area remain one of many lasting concerns over the city's recovery. There was also good news in medicine this week, including the approval of the U.S.'s first gene therapy for cancer. Here's what else caught our attention. (Sign up for the TIME Health newsletter for more.)

What happens when a hurricane hits a hospital

Houston is home to one of the world’s most extensive medical networks, the Texas Medical Center; here’s how it fared when Hurricane Harvey hit.

The first gene therapy for cancer is approved

Chemistry TIME health stock Getty Images 

The Food and Drug Administration approved a revolutionary cancer treatment that some say could provide cures for leukemias and lymphomas. The drug, called Kymriah, is the first gene therapy approved in the U.S. and may be in 30 hospitals nationwide by the end of the year.

7 signs you're dealing with a passive-aggressive person

There are a few things all passive-aggressive people have in common. Here's how to spot them, plus the best ways to respond.

Authorities crack down on stem cell clinics but patients are still at risk

Hand holding syringe in plain pink background TIME health stock Getty Images 

The FDA is increasing scrutiny of facilities that provide stem cell and regenerative medicine therapies, calling out specific groups that offer unproven therapies as "unscrupulous clinics" for selling "so-called cures." Will this have an impact?

You asked: How can I avoid getting sick on vacation?

There's nothing more unfair than catching a stomach bug or flu while you're on a trip. To avoid it, experts say skip the supplements and adjust your behavior.

More answers to the low-fat vs. low-carb debate

healthy and filling, health food, diet, nutrition, time.com stock, avocado Danny Kim for TIME 

There's lots of back and forth in nutrition, but a new study comparing the health effects of low-fat and low-carbohydrate diets leads researchers to say the focus on fat may have been all wrong.

4 ways to reset your health after Labor Day

Glass of beer TIME health stock Getty Images 

Labor Day weekend is the traditional adieu to summer. But if you've indulged in more desserts and frosé than planned, don't fret. Here are 4 easy ways to get back into a healthy rhythm after the holiday weekend.

Coffee's benefits may be strongest for people over 45

Adults who drank four cups of coffee a day had a 64% lower risk of dying early in a new study, and the link was strongest for people over 45.

