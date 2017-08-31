AppleHere's When Apple's Big iPhone 8 Event is Happening
Television

Game of Thrones' Jaime Lannister Hinted at a Major Season 7 Twist Years Ago

Megan McCluskey
11:47 AM ET

Warning: This post contains spoilers for season seven of Game of Thrones.

The stars of Game of Thrones are notoriously tight-lipped about plot details, but it turns out one cast member may have spoiled a major season seven twist over two years ago.

During a 2015 appearance on Conan, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau — who plays Jaime Lannister — jokingly hinted that romance was in the cards for Daenerys Targaryen's dragons. "You know Jaime and Cersei, they have this incestous relationship," he deadpanned. "Well, the dragons too."

MORE: To stay up to date on everything Game of Thrones, follow our all-encompassing Facebook page and sign up for our exclusive newsletter.

While the actual dragons don't seem to be going down that road, the season seven finale saw Jon Snow and Daenerys — who are both Targaryens and, therefore, the blood of the dragon — consummate their relationship.

Maybe Jaime isn't the stupidest Lannister after all.

Watch the full clip below.

