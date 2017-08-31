Ideas
Five Best Ideas

Play Can Be A Powerful Force of Innovation

The Aspen Institute
12:00 PM ET
Ideas
The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.

1. Play can be a powerful force for driving innovation.

By Shane Parrish at Farnam Street

2. Tasers — intended as a non-lethal alternative to a police officer’s sidearm — are deadlier than we think.

By Peter Eisler, Jason Szep, Tim Reid and Grant Smith at Reuters

3. Focusing on communities of color and ignoring credit scores, this loan fund has helped create 420 jobs in Detroit.

By Matt Turner in Business Insider

4. The FDA has approved the first gene therapy — a ‘living drug’ — for a deadly cancer.

By Rob Stein at NPR

5. Can video games help kids get active? This four-time Olympic gold medalist thinks so.

By Angela Ruggiero at the Aspen Institute

Ideas
TIME Ideas hosts the world's leading voices, providing commentary on events in news, society, and culture. We welcome outside contributions. Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the views of TIME editors.
