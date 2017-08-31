U.S.
Search
Sign In
georgiaPolice Officer on Dash-Cam Video: 'We Only Kill Black People, Right?'
Police Lights and Sirens Law Enforcements
remembranceRead TIME's Original 1997 Special Report on Princess Diana's Death
Sep. 8, 1997
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Diet/Nutrition4 Ways to Reset Your Health After Labor Day
Berry for breakfast
US-SOCIETY-HOLIDAY-COLUMBUS DAY
A protest against Columbus Day in Grand Park, Los Angeles, on October 11, 2015.  Mark Ralston—AFP/Getty Images
los angeles

Los Angeles Votes to Replace Columbus Day With Indigenous Peoples Day

Associated Press
9:26 AM ET

(LOS ANGELES) — The City Council has voted to replace Columbus Day with Indigenous Peoples Day as an official Los Angeles holiday.

Council members voted 14-1 to make the second Monday in October a day to commemorate indigenous, aboriginal and native people. It will be a paid holiday for city employees.

Councilman Mitch O'Farrell, a member of the Wyandotte Nation tribe, pushed for the switch. Some activists view Christopher Columbus as a symbol of genocide for native peoples.

Councilman Joe Buscaino was the lone "no" vote on Wednesday. He sided with Italian-Americans, who view Columbus Day as a celebration of their national heritage.

Los Angeles joins San Francisco and several other cities nationwide in honoring native Americans in lieu of Columbus.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME