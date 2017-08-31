Police Officer on Dash-Cam Video: 'We Only Kill Black People, Right?'

A police officer was put on administrative duty after a dash-cam video surfaced where the officer was heard making a racially insensitive remark.

The video appears to show Lt. Greg Abbott of the Cobb County Police Department speaking to a woman asking her to pick up her phone, according to WSB Atlanta. After she says she's afraid to put her hands down because she's "seen too many videos of cops ," Abbott tells the woman, "But you're not black."

"Remember, we only shoot black people. Yeah. We kill black people right?" Abbott is heard saying on the video, obtained by WSB in Atlanta.

Abbott's attorney said his client's comments "were clearly aimed at attempting to gain compliance," in a statement to the local news station.

Cobb County Police Chief Mike Register told WSB that the incident was looked into after the news station filed an open public records request and has opened an internal investigation.

"We're not making excuses. We're meeting this head-on and we're going to deal with it," Register told WSB.

The incident involved a DUI stop, WSB reported, and took place last year.