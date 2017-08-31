Search
Sign In
United KingdomTheresa May Is Going Nowhere. Here's Why
Theresa May's First Official Visit To Japan As Prime Minister - Day Two
North KoreaU.S. Conducts Bombing Drills in Show of Force Against North Korea
US Stealth Jets And bombers Fly Over Korean Peninsula In Response To North's Missile Launch
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
WorldMourners Remember Diana at Site of Fatal Crash
Princess Diana Wearing a Hat
GERMANY-BRITAIN-WWII-BOMB
A blue tent covers a British World War II bomb that was found during construction works on August 30, 2017 in Frankfurt am Main, western Germany. The disposal of the bomb that is planned for Sunday, September 3, 2017 requires the evacuation of around 70,000 people. / AFP PHOTO / dpa / Boris Roessler / Germany OUT (Photo credit should read BORIS ROESSLER/AFP/Getty Images) BORIS ROESSLER—AFP/Getty Images

More Than 60,000 to Evacuate After 1.8-Ton World War II Bomb Found

TIME
7:50 AM ET

(BERLIN) — City authorities in Frankfurt plan to evacuate more than 60,000 people from their homes on Sunday to defuse a World War II bomb found during construction work.

The 1.8-ton bomb of a type dropped by British bombers was unearthed Tuesday. City councilor Markus Frank said Thursday it contains 1.4 tons of explosives.

Frank said that a radius of 1.5 kilometers (nearly a mile) around the bomb will have to be evacuated as a precaution ahead of the disposal itself, which is expected to take about four hours.

Officials are describing the planned evacuation as Germany's biggest yet, though similar operations are still common more than 70 years after the war ended. In May, for example, around 50,000 people had to leave their homes in Hannover temporarily for a bomb disposal.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME