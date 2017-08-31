Newsfeed
Google Doodle

Google Doodle Celebrates 60 Years of Malaysian Independence

Google celebrates Malaysia's 60th National Day — a date known in Malay as Hari Merdeka, or the day of liberation — with a new doodle Thursday bearing the nation's flag.

On Aug. 31, 1957, the Federation of Malaya, a group of states known today as Peninsular Malaysia, was granted independence from British colonial rule. Chants of "Merdeka!" — which means "freedom" in Malay — resounded in the capital Kuala Lumpur, as thousands gathered to see the new nation's flag raised for the first time.

While the Malaysia of today, which counts other nearby states within its borders, was later formed in 1963, the date of independence remains a fundamentally important holiday for many. According to Google, Hari Merdeka, is typically a day of vibrant festivities as parades, military displays and proud anthems abound.

