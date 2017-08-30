Politics
Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) holds a news conference with fellow GOP senators to say they would not support a 'Skinny Repeal' of health care at the U.S. Capitol July 27, 2017 in Washington, DC. Chip Somodevilla—Getty Images
Senate

John McCain Will Return to Washington D.C. Next Week

Mahita Gajanan
6:43 PM ET

Sen. John McCain will return to Washington D.C. next week as Congress comes back to work after its August recess.

McCain, who revealed he was diagnosed with glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer, in July, started undergoing chemotherapy earlier this month, his daughter Meghan McCain said. The 81-year-old Arizona senator had previously said he planned to return to D.C. at the end of August.

"Senator McCain will return to the U.S. Senate next week as Congress begins a new legislative session and looks forward to continuing his work for the people of Arizona and the nation," read a statement from his office.

Just days following his cancer diagnosis, McCain flew back to D.C. to cast the deciding vote against Republicans' "skinny repeal" for the Affordable Care Act. McCain joined two Republicans, Maine Sen. Susan Collins and Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski, in voting against the bill. The measure failed 51-49 in a massive defeat for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

