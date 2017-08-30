Politics
White House

Most American Voters Believe President Trump Is 'Tearing the Country Apart'

Mahita Gajanan
7:23 PM ET

The majority of voters surveyed in a recent Fox News poll said President Trump is dividing the U.S.

According to the poll, 56% of voters think Trump is tearing the country apart, while 33% said he is drawing it together.

The poll, conducted with registered voters between Aug. 27 and Aug. 29, further found that most people are more dissatisfied with the current events in the U.S. than they were a few months ago. Sixty-four percent of those surveyed said they are not satisfied with how things are going in the country, while 35% said they are satisfied. In April, 45% said they were satisfied, while 53% said they were not.

Trump's job approval ratings in the Fox News poll have also dipped since April, with 55% disapproving of his work as president and 41% approving. Only forty-eight percent of voters disapproved in April.

The poll also highlights differences in perspective between Trump voters and those who voted for Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election. While 80% of Clinton voters believe white supremacists pose a larger threat to the U.S. than the news media, 75% of Trump voters believe the opposite. When asked if they think Trump will finish his term as president, 92% of his supporters said he would, while 29% of Clinton voters said he would not.

Fox News said it conducted the poll with 1,006 randomly chosen voters across the country. The margin of error for the poll is plus or minus three percentage points.

