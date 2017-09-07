See Princess Diana's Fashion Evolution in 40 Pictures

Princess Diana's status as a style icon has become just as much a part of her legacy as the " People's Princess " as her humanitarian work and her love for children . However, the princess' celebrated sense of style holds up as more than just a fashion statement — it's a visible testament to her evolution as a person. While Diana's taste in fashion was always elegant, her selections as newly-wed 20-year-old differed drastically from the glamorous ensembles she would later sport after she had grown in both years, confidence, and wisdom.

From the demure deep blue suit she wore for her official engagement photos to the gorgeous black velvet gown and tiara she wore to dance with John Travolta at the White House, here's a look back at Diana's fashion evolution.