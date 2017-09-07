See Princess Diana's Fashion Evolution in 40 Pictures

Newsfeed
Purple Heart Against American Flag
Leslie Van Houten reacts after hearing she is eligible for parole during a hearing on Sept. 6, 2017 at the California Institution for Women in Corona, Calif.
Charles Diana Engagement
Diana selected a deep blue skirt suit and white pussy bow blouse for her official engagement photos in 1981; the suit's color complemented the sapphire engagement ring she received from Prince Charles.Tim Graham&mdash;Tim Graham/Getty Images
Charles Diana Engagement
Charles Diana Balmoral
Here Comes The Bride
Prince Charles and Princess Diana at Balmoral Castle
Princess Diana Retrospective
Diana Bellville Sassoon Dress
(FILE) 50 Years Since Birth Of Diana, Princess Of Wales On July 1
Diana At The Guildhall
Diana, Princess of Wales in Edmonton during an official visi
Diana In Florence
Anwar Hussein Collection
Diana In Venice
Diana Charles In Australia
Anwar Hussein Collection
Diana Premiere Australia
Diana And Charles In Germany
Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Diana, Princess of Wales
Princess Diana the Princess of Wales visits Saudi Arabia
Princess Diana Jeans Cowboy Boots
Princess Diana In Dubai
Princess Diana In Kuwait
Diana At The Coliseum
Princess Diana In Hong Kong
Princess Diana In Hungary
Anwar Hussein Collection
Princess Diana Visits Badshai Mosque
Diana
Anwar Hussein Archive Collection
Diana At Serpentine
In memory of Diana, Princess of Wales, who was killed in an automobile accident in Paris, France on August 31, 1997.
Princess And Troops
Diana At Serpentine
Diana Italy Versace Dress
Anwar Hussein Collection
In memory of Diana, Princess of Wales, who was killed in an automobile accident in Paris, France on August 31, 1997.
The Princess Of Wales Visits Chicago
Diana Dorchester
Diana In Angola
In memory of Diana, Princess of Wales, who was killed in an automobile accident in Paris, France on August 31, 1997.
In memory of Diana, Princess of Wales, who was killed in an automobile accident in Paris, France on August 31, 1997.
See Princess Diana's Fashion Evolution in 40 Pictures

Cady Lang
11:33 AM ET

Princess Diana's status as a style icon has become just as much a part of her legacy as the "People's Princess" as her humanitarian work and her love for children. However, the princess' celebrated sense of style holds up as more than just a fashion statement — it's a visible testament to her evolution as a person. While Diana's taste in fashion was always elegant, her selections as newly-wed 20-year-old differed drastically from the glamorous ensembles she would later sport after she had grown in both years, confidence, and wisdom.

From the demure deep blue suit she wore for her official engagement photos to the gorgeous black velvet gown and tiara she wore to dance with John Travolta at the White House, here's a look back at Diana's fashion evolution.

