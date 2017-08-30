U.S.
Search
Sign In
TelevisionHow Jon Snow's Letter to Sansa in Game of Thrones' Finale Sets Up an Unavoidable Clash
georgia16 Postal Workers Charged After Accepting Bribes to Deliver Drugs, Officials Say
U.S. Postal Service Ride Along On The Busiest Mail Delivery Day Of The Year
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
CongressThe GOP May Cut $1 Billion in FEMA Funds to Help Finance Trump's Border Wall
Donald Trump
Police Shot
Law enforcement officers, including this Sacramento County sheriff's deputy surround a hotel where suspects believed to be involved in the shooting of police officers are located, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2017, in Sacramento, Calif.  Rich Pedroncelli—AP
California

3 California Police Officers Shot in Vehicle Theft Investigation

Associated Press
6:20 PM ET

(SACRAMENTO, Calif.) — Authorities say three police officers and one suspect were shot during a vehicle theft investigation.

The scene in Sacramento remains active and there may be more suspects.

Sacramento County Sheriff's Department spokesman Tony Turnball says two California Highway Patrol officers and one sheriff's deputy were in a hospital Wednesday after being hit by gunfire from inside a hotel room.

Turnball says he doesn't know the officers' conditions.

Authorities say a male suspect had exited the room and fired at a deputy on the hotel balcony. The male suspect was also hit with gunfire and is in custody.

Two women have also been arrested.

The incident began when the women led CHP officers on a vehicle chase in what was believed to be a stolen car.

The investigation then led officers to a Sacramento hotel.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME