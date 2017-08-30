U.S.
Search
Sign In
TelevisionHow Jon Snow's Letter to Sansa in Game of Thrones' Finale Sets Up an Unavoidable Clash
georgia16 Postal Workers Charged After Accepting Bribes to Deliver Drugs, Officials Say
U.S. Postal Service Ride Along On The Busiest Mail Delivery Day Of The Year
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
CongressThe GOP May Cut $1 Billion in FEMA Funds to Help Finance Trump's Border Wall
Donald Trump
Devils Tower
FILE - This undated file photo shows Devils Tower near Moorcraft, in northeastern Wyoming. As the nation's first national monument approaches its 110th anniversary in 2016, some American Indian tribes are seeking to change the name of the geologic feature to Bear Lodge and the name of the monument to Bear Lodge National Monument, because they view the name as unbefitting for a monument they consider to be a sacred site. Opponents of the idea say changing the name would cause confusion and hurt tourism. (Stephen Berend/Gillette News Record via AP, File) Stephen Berend—AP
U.S.

This Strange Geological Formation Has UFO Enthusiasts Flocking to Wyoming

Associated Press
4:58 PM ET

(DEVILS TOWER, Wyo.) — Just like in the science-fiction movie "Close Encounters of the Third Kind," UFO enthusiasts are being drawn to a strange geological formation in Wyoming.

Devils Tower played a key role in the well-known UFO film that came out 40 years ago this year. The first Devils Tower UFO Rendezvous will be held at the site from Sept. 14-16.

The formation is actually the solidified core of an ancient volcano.

Experts on UFOs will speak at the convention.

Organizer Brian Olson tells KOTA-TV that there's a fun side, too, with plans for a parade, live music and barbecue cook-off.

Devils Tower stands more than 800 feet (243 meters) tall and can be seen for miles.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME