This Strange Geological Formation Has UFO Enthusiasts Flocking to Wyoming

FILE - This undated file photo shows Devils Tower near Moorcraft, in northeastern Wyoming. As the nation's first national monument approaches its 110th anniversary in 2016, some American Indian tribes are seeking to change the name of the geologic feature to Bear Lodge and the name of the monument to Bear Lodge National Monument, because they view the name as unbefitting for a monument they consider to be a sacred site. Opponents of the idea say changing the name would cause confusion and hurt tourism. (Stephen Berend/Gillette News Record via AP, File)

(DEVILS TOWER, Wyo.) — Just like in the science-fiction movie "Close Encounters of the Third Kind," UFO enthusiasts are being drawn to a strange geological formation in Wyoming.

Devils Tower played a key role in the well-known UFO film that came out 40 years ago this year. The first Devils Tower UFO Rendezvous will be held at the site from Sept. 14-16.

The formation is actually the solidified core of an ancient volcano.

Experts on UFOs will speak at the convention.

Organizer Brian Olson tells KOTA-TV that there's a fun side, too, with plans for a parade, live music and barbecue cook-off.

Devils Tower stands more than 800 feet (243 meters) tall and can be seen for miles.