TelevisionHow Jon Snow's Letter to Sansa in Game of Thrones' Finale Sets Up an Unavoidable Clash
georgia16 Postal Workers Charged After Accepting Bribes to Deliver Drugs, Officials Say
U.S. Postal Service Ride Along On The Busiest Mail Delivery Day Of The Year
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
CongressThe GOP May Cut $1 Billion in FEMA Funds to Help Finance Trump's Border Wall
Donald Trump
Music

Move Over, 'Despacito' — Twitter Has Crowned an Unexpected Song of Summer

Raisa Bruner
5:05 PM ET

In a surprise upset, Fifth Harmony's "Down" featuring Gucci Mane took the prize as Twitter's song of the summer for 2017, beating out the mega-hit "Despacito" from Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee and Justin Bieber.

Latin jam "Despacito" has reigned this season across all other platforms, from YouTube to streaming services, clocking 16 consecutive weeks atop Billboard's Hot 100 and tying for the title of longest-running number-one with 1995's "One Sweet Day" from Boyz II Men and Mariah Carey.

But on Twitter, which tracked the most tweeted-about songs between May 26 and Aug. 29, the ladies of Fifth Harmony came out on top. "Down," the lead single off their self-titled first album as a foursome, dropped in early June and clearly brought the fandom out to play.

Perhaps, then, it shouldn't come as too much of a shock that the second most popular song of the summer on Twitter was Camila Cabello's "Crying in the Club," the former Fifth Harmony member's debut solo release. Those two tracks were followed by "Despacito," Justin Bieber and David Guetta's "2U" and former One Direction singer Niall Horan's "Slow Hands" to round out the top five picks on the platform. (In 2016, Bieber and Major Lazer's "Cold Water" was the winner, followed by Ariana Grande's "Into You." Fifth Harmony's "Work From Home" came in fifth.)

Takeaways: the Twitter fandoms for Generation Z pop juggernauts like Bieber, Fifth Harmony and One Direction remain just as powerful — and active — as ever, even as the artists evolve past their early iterations.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME