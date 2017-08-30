In a surprise upset, Fifth Harmony's "Down" featuring Gucci Mane took the prize as Twitter's song of the summer for 2017, beating out the mega-hit "Despacito" from Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee and Justin Bieber.

Latin jam "Despacito" has reigned this season across all other platforms, from YouTube to streaming services, clocking 16 consecutive weeks atop Billboard 's Hot 100 and tying for the title of longest-running number-one with 1995's "One Sweet Day" from Boyz II Men and Mariah Carey.

But on Twitter, which tracked the most tweeted-about songs between May 26 and Aug. 29, the ladies of Fifth Harmony came out on top. "Down," the lead single off their self-titled first album as a foursome, dropped in early June and clearly brought the fandom out to play.

Perhaps, then, it shouldn't come as too much of a shock that the second most popular song of the summer on Twitter was Camila Cabello 's "Crying in the Club," the former Fifth Harmony member's debut solo release. Those two tracks were followed by "Despacito," Justin Bieber and David Guetta's "2U" and former One Direction singer Niall Horan's "Slow Hands" to round out the top five picks on the platform. (In 2016, Bieber and Major Lazer's " Cold Water " was the winner, followed by Ariana Grande's "Into You." Fifth Harmony's "Work From Home" came in fifth.)

Takeaways: the Twitter fandoms for Generation Z pop juggernauts like Bieber, Fifth Harmony and One Direction remain just as powerful — and active — as ever, even as the artists evolve past their early iterations.