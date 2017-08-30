viralMichael Phelps Just Challenged Conor McGregor to a Race
Michael Phelps attends the 2016 MTV Music Video Awards at Madison Square Garden on August 28, 2016 in New York City.
celebritiesHow Leonardo DiCaprio Unexpectedly Influenced Gossip Girl
Leonardo DiCaprio attends the Screening of National Geographic Channel's 'Before The Flood' on October 24, 2016 in Los Angeles, California.
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
hurricane harveyHurricane Harvey Might Be Responsbile for Another 17 Deaths
Flooding in Houston From Hurricane Harvey
celebrities

Jerry Seinfeld Calls Bill Cosby the 'Biggest Comedian of All Time'

Christian Holub / Entertainment Weekly
4:40 PM ET

After sexual assault allegations against Bill Cosby once again came to light about three years ago, many have publicly denounced the comedian. But on the latest episode of Norm Macdonald Live, Jerry Seinfeld says he thinks Cosby’s comedic accomplishments are still worth noting, even in the face of these accusations.

“I think Bill Cosby’s the biggest comedian of all time,” Seinfeld told Macdonald while the two were discussing their comedic influences. “I don’t think anyone will ever match his production and quality of material.”

Macdonald responded first by taking an awkward sip of water, though he acknowledged that, “I love Bill Cosby” and that he listened to Cosby’s comedy albums growing up.

“I used to have maybe the greatest Bill Cosby story ever, and now it’s not in the top 10,000,” Macdonald said. “Because I’ll tell people the story, and now I’ll constantly be interrupted by, ‘Did he rape you?’ He didn’t rape me, it had nothing to do with the story.”

“How much are you bothered by the fact that this comedian who you really thought was great turns out to be this person doing horrible things?” Seinfeld asked. “Do you separate his work from the person? Does it taint it at all?”

“Not at all,” Macdonald said before launching into a thought experiment about Beethoven.

Watch the full clip above — the Cosby discussion starts about five minutes in.

This article originally appeared on EW.com

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME