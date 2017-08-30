After sexual assault allegations against Bill Cosby once again came to light about three years ago, many have publicly denounced the comedian. But on the latest episode of Norm Macdonald Live, Jerry Seinfeld says he thinks Cosby’s comedic accomplishments are still worth noting, even in the face of these accusations.

“I think Bill Cosby’s the biggest comedian of all time,” Seinfeld told Macdonald while the two were discussing their comedic influences. “I don’t think anyone will ever match his production and quality of material.”

Macdonald responded first by taking an awkward sip of water, though he acknowledged that, “I love Bill Cosby” and that he listened to Cosby’s comedy albums growing up.

“I used to have maybe the greatest Bill Cosby story ever, and now it’s not in the top 10,000,” Macdonald said. “Because I’ll tell people the story, and now I’ll constantly be interrupted by, ‘Did he rape you?’ He didn’t rape me, it had nothing to do with the story.”

“How much are you bothered by the fact that this comedian who you really thought was great turns out to be this person doing horrible things?” Seinfeld asked. “Do you separate his work from the person? Does it taint it at all?”

“Not at all,” Macdonald said before launching into a thought experiment about Beethoven.

Watch the full clip above — the Cosby discussion starts about five minutes in.

This article originally appeared on EW.com