Careers & Workplace

Want a Pay Raise? Move to One of These 5 Cities

Áine Cain / Business Insider
4:40 PM ET

Wages are increasing in the US, though some cities saw bigger gains that others.

According to Glassdoor's latest Local Pay Report, year-over-year wages across the US increased 2% between August 2016 and August 2017. This is up slightly from 1.7% growth last month.

The below cities are all above average when it comes to wage growth:

4 (tie). Los Angeles

Cityscape, Los Angeles Getty Images 

Percent wage growth year-over-year: 2.1%

Median base pay: $59,972

4 (tie). Seattle

Seattle Skyline Getty Images 

Percent wage growth year-over-year: 2.1%

Median base pay: $60,487

3. Washington DC

Capital reflections washington DC Getty Images 

Percent wage growth year-over-year: 2.3%

Median base pay: $59,141

1 (tie). Boston

Statue of Paul Revere in Boston Getty Images 

Percent wage growth year-over-year: 2.4%

Median base pay: $58,731

1 (tie). San Francisco

Ferry building, San Francisco Getty Images 

Percent wage growth year-over-year: 2.4%

Median base pay: $68,164

This article originally appeared on BusinessInsider.com

