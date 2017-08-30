Want a Pay Raise? Move to One of These 5 Cities

Wages are increasing in the US, though some cities saw bigger gains that others.
According to Glassdoor's latest Local Pay Report, year-over-year wages across the US increased 2% between August 2016 and August 2017. This is up slightly from 1.7% growth last month.
The below cities are all above average when it comes to wage growth:
4 (tie). Los Angeles
Percent wage growth year-over-year: 2.1%
Median base pay: $59,972
4 (tie). Seattle
Percent wage growth year-over-year: 2.1%
Median base pay: $60,487
3. Washington DC
Percent wage growth year-over-year: 2.3%
Median base pay: $59,141
1 (tie). Boston
Percent wage growth year-over-year: 2.4%
Median base pay: $58,731
1 (tie). San Francisco
Percent wage growth year-over-year: 2.4%
Median base pay: $68,164
This article originally appeared on BusinessInsider.com