U.S.
Search
Sign In
Crime'Troubled Girl.' Mother Killed Twin Daughters Before Shooting Herself
(http://www.theherald-news.com/lists/2017/08/29/1b3735187fd64a3290ac00648f888426/index.xml
TelevisionHere's What Game of Thrones' Bran Stark Thinks About That Viral Night King Theory
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
moviesWonder Woman Director Patty Jenkins Responds to Praise from Hillary Clinton
Film Review Wonder Woman
hurricane harvey

Hurricane Harvey Might Be Responsbile for Another 17 Deaths

Associated Press
4:02 PM ET

(HOUSTON) —Authorities in the Houston-area say they are investigating 17 more deaths to see whether they qualify as storm-related.

Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences spokeswoman Tricia Bentley says that the medical examiner is doing autopsies Wednesday and the agency will update its storm-related death toll in the evening.

She says authorities expect to find more bodies in homes and cars as the waters from Harvey begin to recede. The 17 bodies at the morgue do not include the bodies of six relatives found in a van in Houston on Wednesday.

The overall death toll from Harvey is at least 21.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME