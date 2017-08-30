Newsfeed
Flooding in Houston From Hurricane Harvey
Michael Phelps attends the 2016 MTV Music Video Awards at Madison Square Garden on August 28, 2016 in New York City. Dimitrios Kambouris—2016 WireImage
viral

Michael Phelps Just Challenged Conor McGregor to a Race

Raisa Bruner
4:26 PM ET

It's been less than a week since Conor McGregor faced Floyd Mayweather in the boxing ring, but the mixed martial artist already has another challenger lined up to battle him in a meeting of world-class athleticism. And this time, the popular Irish fighter is being asked to step outside the ring.

Swimmer Michael Phelps, the world's most decorated Olympian, just threw down the gauntlet on Twitter, extending a challenge to McGregor.

"All of this talk... should we race as well?" Phelps asked on Twitter.

McGregor stepped outside of his lane to compete against Mayweather over the weekend in the much-hyped boxing match. McGregor had never boxed professionally before, focusing on his career with the UFC. Meanwhile, Phelps himself has recently had some unconventional competitors in the water: he took to the open ocean this summer to race a (simulated) shark.

The Internet is, of course, intrigued by this unexpected potential match-up. With ringside seats for the Mayweather-McGregor match running a hefty $10,000 a pop, many are also seeing the dollar signs for both athletes if they should choose to move forward with the stunt set-up.

McGregor, for his part, has not yet responded to Phelps' challenge.

© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Follow TIME