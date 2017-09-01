Explore the Hogwarts Grounds With This Magical New Harry Potter Interactive

If you've ever daydreamed about what it would be like to wander around the Hogwarts grounds, you're in luck: on Friday, Pottermore is debuting a digital tour experience of the campus.

J.K. Rowling' s digital entertainment company explained in a statement, " Users visiting Pottermore will have the opportunity to explore the famous wizarding school and its grounds, including the Quidditch pitch where Harry mastered the Golden Snitch and the Forbidden Forest, complete with Hagrid’s hut.The castle and its grounds are peppered with 'hot spots' — clickable points that expand to provide details about the magic and mystery of the famous wizarding school that Harry Potter attended."

Visitors will access a first-person "fly-through" experience of three areas: the exterior of the castle, the Forbidden Forest and the Quidditch pitch. (Sadly, the castle interiors aren't part of the deal. You'll have to leave those to your daydreams.)

“We’ve seen many interpretations of Hogwarts — from the artwork in the illustrated editions of the books to the eight feature films from Warner Bros.,” said Pottermore's global digital director Henri Stuart-Reckling. “This new feature on our website marks the first time fans will have the opportunity to explore the famous wizarding school any time, any place and at their own pace. It’s a unique, mobile-first experience using bespoke visual assets allowing anyone to ‘visit’ Hogwarts on-the-go.”

The timing is fitting: the tour launches on Sept. 1, back-to-school day at Hogwarts. Check out a video preview above, and find the full experience on Pottermore .