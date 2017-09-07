Ideas
Search
Sign In
Health CareGovs. Kasich and Hickenlooper: A Bipartisan Approach to Stabilizing Our Nation’s Health Insurance System
John Hickenlooper, John Kasich
IdeasHow We Created TIME Magazine's First iPhone Portfolio
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
photographyBehind the FIRSTS Project: How Luisa Dörr Shot 12 TIME Covers On Her iPhone
Ideas

Aretha Franklin Performs 'Rock of Ages' at the New Bethel Baptist Church

Alexandra Genova
7:23 AM ET
Ideas

Nearly 70 years ago a young girl named Aretha Franklin stood up to perform a gospel song in her father's church. The soulful notes hit the walls with trembling potency. In 2016, for a live performance for TIME, Franklin returned to that church in Detroit, Michigan, now a woman with the divine power of experience, still humbled in the house of God.

Related

John Hickenlooper, John Kasich
Health CareGovs. Kasich and Hickenlooper: A Bipartisan Approach to Stabilizing Our Nation’s Health Insurance System
Health Care
Govs. Kasich and Hickenlooper: A Bipartisan Approach to Stabilizing Our Nation’s Health Insurance System

After a six-minute rendition of "Rock of Ages," the music legend says: "I just felt it. In my spirit today."

Franklin's father, the Reverend C. L. Franklin, helped renovate the New Bethel Baptist Church in the early 1950s. For her, the experience of singing in church is like no other. “You have the ethereal feeling there. It is the house of the Lord,” she says. “It is the Supreme Being. So there is no greater space to sing in than the church.”

In 1987, Franklin became the first woman to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame after hits such as "Respect" and "Natural Woman" have made her a household name. This video, directed by filmmaker and photographer Gillian Laub, is part of TIME's FIRSTS project, which celebrates the achievements of 46 women who have been the first in their respective fields.

Franklin believes that people can all learn a “little something” from each other. “All music is motivating, inspiring, transporting,” she says. “I didn’t think my songs would become anthems for women. But I’m delighted."

Aretha Franklin was the first woman to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. She is one of 46 women to be featured in TIME's Firsts, celebrating women who are the first in their field. Click here to see the full interview with Aretha Franklin.

Ideas
TIME Ideas hosts the world's leading voices, providing commentary on events in news, society, and culture. We welcome outside contributions. Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the views of TIME editors.
Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME