Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
TelevisionThe 8 Best New Fall TV Shows You Should Watch
Seth-Macfarlane-Kyra-Sedgwick-Craig-Robinson
Five Best IdeasWhy Americans Are Obsessed With Turning Art Into Selfies
Mom &amp; toddler girl taking selfie joyfully in cafe
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
DrugsFor Trump, Opioids Are Still Not a Crisis
New England Towns Struggle With Opioid And Heroin Epidemic
Late Night

Trevor Noah Defends Melania Trump's Hurricane Harvey Stiletto Heels

Cady Lang
11:10 AM ET

While Trevor Noah is probably best known for his satirical critiques of the Trump administration on The Daily Show, on Tuesday night he took a different approach: defending one of the White House's most visible figures, Melania Trump.

The First Lady was the subject of plenty of Internet buzz after she was spotted sporting a pair of black stiletto heels while en route to see the damage caused by Hurricane Harvey in Texas. While the first lady changed into a pair of flat tennis shoes upon arrival in Texas, the Internet was already up in arms over what many felt was an "impractical" and "out of touch" fashion statement.

Noah pointed out that news had broken earlier of a nuclear missile that North Korea launched over Japan, but most of the chatter online focused on slamming the First Lady's footwear choices.

"People weren’t talking about the nuclear missile that Kim Jong Un tested, because Melania Trump apparently did something much worse,” Noah said. “She went to Houston wearing high heels.”

Noah doubled down on his defense of Melania by pointing out that the focus should be on helping victims of Hurricane Harvey.

"Here’s the thing, I don’t know why anyone should care what anyone wears when they’re on their way to help people,” he said. “Who cares? Look at the pope, you see how he dresses? All white...he looks like he’s going to a P. Diddy party. But we don’t say, 'Hey! He can’t go out helping people dressed like that.'”

Noah couldn't resist making a subtle jab at the Trump administration, however, in his defense of the First Lady.

"You don’t wear stuff like that to a disaster zone, I understand that,” he said. “But in Melania’s defense, she lives in a permanent disaster zone, and that’s what she always wears.”

Watch the full clip below.

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME