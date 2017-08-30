Why Americans Are Obsessed With Turning Art Into Selfies

The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.

1. Why are Americans obsessed with turning art into a selfie accessory?

By Carolyn Stewart at the Hudson Institute

2. Should food stamps cover sugary food and drinks?

By Margaret Sessa-Hawkins in Maplight

3. Viewers who tweeted during the presidential debates actually learned more about politics.

By Jeff Sossamon at the University of Missouri

4. In our multitasked world, here’s how to make sure the most important information sticks.

By Stuart Wolpert at the University of California Los Angeles

5. This first-in-the-nation apprenticeship program is turning the factory floor into a classroom.

By Hari Sreenivasan at PBS Newshour

