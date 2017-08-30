U.S.
New Jersey

Police Intercept Bicyclist Delivering Food After App Sends Him Into Lincoln Tunnel

Associated Press
9:25 AM ET

(WEEHAWKEN, N.J.) — Port Authority officials say a bicyclist delivering food who ended up riding through the Lincoln Tunnel was following directions from a phone app.

NJ.com reports the 26-year-old Jersey City man was intercepted by Port Authority police on the New Jersey side of the tunnel around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. According to Port Authority spokesman Joseph Pentangelo, the man was taking a suggested route on his phone app when he entered the tunnel.

Bicycles are prohibited in the Lincoln Tunnel.

Pentangelo says the man showed officers the app which supported his claim.

The incident didn't cause a major traffic disruption. Pentangelo says the man has been issued a traffic summons for trespass.

Follow TIME