On the eve of the 20th anniversary of Princess Diana's death , her two sons will honor their late mother by visiting a memorial garden filled with some of her favorite flowers.

Princes William and Harry , accompanied by The Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton, will spend some time in the Sunken Gardens Wednesday morning. They will also meet with representatives of charities that Diana supported throughout her life, the Associated Press reported including Great Ormond Street Hospital, the National Aids Trust and the Leprosy Mission.

"The engagement will allow the princes to pay tribute to the life and work of their mother," a spokeswoman for Kensington Palace said.

The memorial garden, which was temporarily renamed the White Garden, is filled with thousands of different varieties of white flowers including tulips, daffodils and scented hyacinths, according to People . It opened earlier this year as a tribute to Diana and will remain open through September.

"We hope that our garden captures the energy and spirit that made her such a popular figure around the world," Sean Harkin, Kensington Palace's head gardener, wrote in a statement to People in April.

Thursday marks 20 years since Diana died in a car crash while being chased by paparazzi through the streets of Paris. There will be no public service for the anniversary because the princes chose to rededicate Diana's private grave on her birthday — July 1st — alongside her family.

Watch the royals' visit to the White Garden above at 9 a.m. E.T.