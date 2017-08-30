U.S.
Texas

Houston Mayor Imposes Curfew in the Wake of Hurricane Harvey

Alana Abramson
Aug 29, 2017

The fourth-largest city in the United States will be under curfew from Tuesday night until early Wednesday morning in order to prevent looting in the wake of Hurricane Harvey.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner announced the curfew at a press conference Tuesday afternoon. It will last from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

“There are too many people from across our city to many residents that are out of their homes and they are in shelters and I don’t want them to have to worry about someone breaking into their homes or looting or doing anything of that nature while they are away,” Turner said, according to CBS Houston.

Art Acavedo, the Houston Police Chief, said anyone who does not abide by the curfew will be subject to questioning, searches, and arrests, CBS Houston reports.

