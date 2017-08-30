Search
Television

The Director of Game of Thrones' Season 7 Finale Just Weighed in on That Cryptic Tyrion Scene

Megan McCluskey
8:56 AM ET

Warning: This post contains spoilers for season seven of Game of Thrones.

As Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen consummated their relationship in Game of Thrones' season seven finale, some viewers were caught off guard by Tyrion Lannister's troubled reaction to their coupling. Tyrion was shown lingering outside the door of Dany's room with a worried expression on his face, leading some fans to believe he may be in love with his queen.

However, according to the director of the episode, Jeremy Podeswa, Tyrion's concern came from a place of unease over the ramifications their union could have on Westeros' future.

"That moment, for me, was...really about Tyrion having witnessed what he witnessed this year, having a great deal of concern about what the consequences of this might be in the future," he told Mashable. "There was a previous understanding of what the alliance between all these parties was about, and now that’s complicated by the fact that there’s a more intimate relationship we see [between] two of the key players in this alliance, one of whom is the person he’s really devoted his life to at this point: Daenerys."

MORE: To stay up to date on everything Game of Thrones, follow our all-encompassing Facebook page and sign up for our exclusive newsletter.

Podeswa also spoke about how their could potentially affect future decisions made by Daenerys, and, therefore, Tyrion's role in her inner circle.

"Now Jon will more than likely have a larger role to play, and what kind of choices is Daenerys going to make now that she has changed the dynamic between her and Jon?" he said. "Is she now going to make choices based on the fact that she has an intimate relationship with him, or is she still going to be as pragmatic and strong as she would otherwise be? All that is a question now, and as her chief strategist – as her Hand – not being able to see what the future holds is a worry."

