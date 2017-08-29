Just in Time for the 2036 Olympics, Michael Phelps Is Expecting a Second Baby

Michael Phelps, Nicole Phelps and Boomer Phelps attend the Huggies Little Swimmers #trainingfor2032 Swim Class With The Phelps Foundation on August 21, 2017 in New York City. Dia Dipasupil—Getty Images for Huggies

Clearly, Michael Phelps has taken to fatherhood like a fish to water: on Tuesday, the champion Olympic swimmer and sometimes shark racer announced on social media that he and wife Nicole Phelps are expecting their second child together.

"Number 2 on the way!!!! So excited!! Wonder if it's a boy or a girl??" he asked on Instagram, captioning a snap of Nicole and baby Boomer, who's now 15 months. The family of three have been spending plenty of time in the water this summer, as documented on Instagram, perhaps giving Boomer an early start at Phelps's signature sport. Phelps also took to the open ocean this summer to "race" a shark for Shark Week, but perhaps he'd do better to avoid risky business like shark diving with baby number two in the future. He recently celebrated his one-year-anniversary of being the most decorated Olympian of all time, thanks to his dominance at 2016's Rio Olympics.

As for soon-to-be-big-brother Boomer? His own Instagram account — with nearly a million followers — got in on the excitement, too. "So excited to see what mama is having!!" they captioned a photo of Boomer.

That 2036 U.S.A. Olympic swimming team is already looking pretty good.

