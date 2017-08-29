Olympic Runner David Torrence Found Dead in Arizona Swimming Pool

David Torrence of the United States competes in the Men's 4x1500 metres relay final during day two of the IAAF World Relays at the Thomas Robinson Stadium on May 25, 2014 in Nassau, Bahamas.

Professional distance runner David Torrence was found dead at the bottom of a swimming pool at a condominium complex in Scottsdale, Ariz., on Monday morning. He was 31 years old.

Authorities arrived at the complex at around 7:30 a.m, according to local reports. Firefighters removed his body from the pool and he was pronounced dead at the scene. Police did not suspect any foul play but local medical examiners are investigating his death.

Torrence competed at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro for Peru, his mother's home country, in the 5,000 meters and set a national record of 13:23.20 in the first round. This year, he set the national record for the mile in 3:52.21.

Torrence was an accomplished runner at Cal-Berkley before winning the 2009 U.S. indoor championships 3,000 meter final. He signed a professional contract with Nike and went on to win multiple U.S. titles on the track and on the roads. In 2014, he set the American record in the indoor 1,000 meters by running 2:16.76. The record still stands. He was best known in his career as a hard-worker and someone who was never afraid to push the pace in races.

He switched his international allegiance from USA to Peru in 2016.

The track and field community mourned his loss on Twitter:

This is how I'll remember you, @David_Torrence. Always smiling. Always winning. Always a wonderful & genuine friend. pic.twitter.com/s9lldm4wEn - gabriele grunewald (@gg_runs) August 29, 2017

Today we lost an amazing athlete and an even greater friend pic.twitter.com/TDrD0mLkUn - Kyle Merber (@TheRealMerb) August 29, 2017

No one was more dedicated to their running than @David_Torrence. He got 100% out of himself every day. So so sad to hear of his passing. - Nick Willis (@nickwillis) August 29, 2017

Such sad news. When I think of David Torrence he's smiling, brightening a room, passionately chasing down dreams, being a force for good💜RIP - Molly Huddle (@MollyHuddle) August 29, 2017

In complete shock to hear of the passing of David Torrence. Great guy and friend. He will be deeply missed. - Nate Brannen (@natebrannen) August 29, 2017

The HOKA Long Island Mile, which will be held in Melville, N.Y., on Sept. 6, announced that it will rename its men's elite race in memory of Torrence. He had won the race in the past two years and was planning on defending his title for a third consecutive year.

This article originally appeared on SI.com