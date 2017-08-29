U.S.
Texas

Houston Police Officer Died in Flooded Patrol Car After Becoming Trapped

Associated Press
4:11 PM ET

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner confirmed that police Sgt. Steve Perez has died after he became trapped in his patrol car as he was driving to work.

The Houston Chronicle has reported that the 30-year officer was heading to work Sunday when he became trapped in high water on Interstate 45 in north Harris County and then couldn't get himself out of his car.

The Houston police chief says emergency personnel have conducted more than 3,500 rescues since Harvey's floodwaters began overtaking the city.

Chief Art Acevedo said during a news conference Tuesday attended by Mayor Sylvester Turner and other top officials that police officers and other emergency workers are rescuing people from rising waters even as their own homes are inundated.

Calls for help are expected to continue.

Follow TIME