Sarah Palin's New York Times Lawsuit Gets Tossed by Judge

Sarah Palin seen at Politicon 2016 at The Pasadena Convention Center on June 26, 2016, in Pasadena, Calif.

Sarah Palin seen at Politicon 2016 at The Pasadena Convention Center on June 26, 2016, in Pasadena, Calif. Colin Young-Wolff/Invision/AP

(NEW YORK) — A federal judge has thrown out a defamation lawsuit that former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin brought against The New York Times over an editorial.

Judge Jed Rakoff in Manhattan said Tuesday there were a few factual inaccuracies somewhat pertaining to Palin that were rapidly corrected. He says it may have been negligent but was plainly not defamation of a public figure.

The editorial titled "America's Lethal Politics" was published in June after a gunman opened fire on Republican lawmakers in Virginia, wounding U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise.

The piece originally accused a Palin GOP political action committee of distributing a map depicting Democratic lawmakers beneath crosshairs before the 2011 shooting of Democratic U.S. Rep. Gabby Giffords.

The newspaper issued a correction noting that the map actually showed electoral districts, not people, in crosshairs.