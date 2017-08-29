Newsfeed
fashion

Here's Why the Internet Was Briefly Obsessed With Melania Trump's Shoes

Cady Lang
3:57 PM ET

Like many of her predecessors, First Lady Melania Trump is a fashion icon, but it's a job that comes with some risk.

As she and President Trump headed to Texas to see the damage of Hurricane Harvey, she was photographed wearing a sensible black ensemble, a green bomber jacket — and black stiletto heels.

The impractical heels spurred the internet to action, with Trump Administration critics seeing an easy mark:

Others found the occasion more of an occasion to make quick jokes:

And still others pointed out that the criticism was silly, including Trump's spokeswoman:

As it turned out, Melania Trump did have another pair of shoes on the plane.

Follow TIME