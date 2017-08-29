Here's Why the Internet Was Briefly Obsessed With Melania Trump's Shoes

Like many of her predecessors, First Lady Melania Trump is a fashion icon, but it's a job that comes with some risk.

As she and President Trump headed to Texas to see the damage of Hurricane Harvey, she was photographed wearing a sensible black ensemble, a green bomber jacket — and black stiletto heels.

JUST IN: The Trumps departing White House en route to hurricane zone. pic.twitter.com/a2s8uma7qd - Peter Alexander (@PeterAlexander) August 29, 2017

The impractical heels spurred the internet to action, with Trump Administration critics seeing an easy mark:

And here we have Melania Trump modeling what NOT to wear to a hurricane: 5-inch stilettos.



How out of touch can you be? pic.twitter.com/tZR8o3dYxY - Holly O'Reilly (@AynRandPaulRyan) August 29, 2017

Others found the occasion more of an occasion to make quick jokes:

Guys, guys, settle down. Melania brought a change of shoes. pic.twitter.com/cqBGjR9tXb - shauna (@goldengateblond) August 29, 2017

God grant me the serenity not to comment on the shoes. - Ben White (@morningmoneyben) August 29, 2017

And still others pointed out that the criticism was silly, including Trump's spokeswoman:

I gotta believe Melania is going to change out of the stilettos on the plane. Those were just her 'walking to Air Force One' shoes. - April (@ReignOfApril) August 29, 2017

from @FLOTUS comms dir: 'It's sad that we have an active and ongoing natural disaster in Texas, and people are worried about her shoes.' - Kate Bennett (@KateBennett_DC) August 29, 2017

As it turned out, Melania Trump did have another pair of shoes on the plane.