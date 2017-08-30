Miley Cyrus and Her Whole Clan Embrace Their Country Roots in a New Carpool Karaoke

It's a proper Cyrus family reunion: parents Billy Ray and Tish, plus kids Miley , Noah, Brandi, Trace and Braison all piled into a car for the latest installment of Apple Music's Carpool Karaoke: The Series on Tuesday night.

With Miley in the passenger seat and younger brother Braison at the wheel, the gang wore wigs and bandanas to rock out to Billy Ray's very own classic country hit "Achy Breaky Heart."

This isn't the first time Miley has starred in a rendition of "Carpool Karaoke"; she and partner Liam Hemsworth were spotted doing their own mobile singalong last year in a popular clip shared on social media. The "Younger Now" singer is currently fresh off a well-received VMAs performance , with a new album forthcoming and an image reboot in progress.

Her sister Noah, meanwhile, has been pursuing her own musical career with songs like the recent acoustic release "Almost Famous." As for Brandi, Trace and Braison? The other three Cyrus siblings are all actors or musicians in their own rights, making for quite a talented family singalong.

Carpool Karaoke: The Series is a spinoff of the popular viral episodes helmed by Late Late Show host James Corden.

Watch the preview above. The full episode is available on Apple Music.