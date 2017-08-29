Search
Sign In
moviesThe Lion King Director Confirms That Mufasa and Scar Are Totally Brothers
Disney Channel's "The Lion Guard: Return of the Roar"
advice9 Tricks Highly Successful People Use to Achieve Their Goals
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
celebritiesA Piece of the Wooden Floor From Taylor Swift's Music Video Is Just What's Missing From Your Life
"Elephant Man" Broadway Opening Night - Arrivals And Curtain Call
NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 07: Playwright Bernard Pomerance, Anthony Heald and Director Scott Ellis during the Broadway Opening Night Performance Curtain Call for 'The Elephant Man' at the Booth Theatre on December 7, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Walter McBride/WireImage) Walter McBride—WireImage

'The Elephant Man' Playwright Bernard Pomerance Dies at 76

TIME
1:34 PM ET
NEW YORK (AP) — Bernard Pomerance, the playwright best known for the Tony Award-winning play about a horribly deformed man that has lured some of Hollywood's biggest names, such as Bradley Cooper and John Hurt, has died. He was 76.

Longtime agent Alan Brodie said Tuesday that Pomerance died Saturday of complications from cancer at his home in Galisteo, New Mexico.

"The Elephant Man" was based on a true story and has been frequently revived since its 1979 New York debut. It examines the life of John Merrick, an extremely disfigured but indomitable man who becomes a celebrity in Victorian London.

On Broadway, such diverse performers as David Bowie and Mark Hamill eventually followed the mesmerizing Philip Anglim in the title role. Billy Crudup starred in a 2002 revival, and Cooper led one in 2014 that earned four Tony nominations. Hurt starred in David Lynch's 1980 film adaptation.

Pomerance's tale showcases the triumph of a very human spirit, personified by the sensitive, almost saintly Merrick. He is a man who finds safe haven in a London hospital after spending much of his life in second-rate carnivals as a freak attraction — and then blossoms into the confidante of celebrated actresses, statesmen and even royalty.

"Sometimes I think my head is so big because it is so full of dreams," Merrick says at one point in the play. "Do you know what happens when dreams cannot get out?"

Pomerance's play also puts Merrick in the middle of a tug-of-war between science and religion. "The Elephant Man" becomes whatever the viewer wants. "I conclude that we have polished him like a mirror, and shout hallelujah when he reflects us to the inch," says his doctor.

Pomerance was born and raised in New York City and educated at the University of Chicago. Along with Roland Rees and David Aukin, Pomerance founded the theater company Foco Novo in 1972, a name taken from Pomerance's play of the same title. Pomerance also wrote "Quantrill in Lawrence" and "Melons," produced at the Royal Shakespeare Company in 1984.

He is survived by his children, Moby and Eve; grandchildren William and Gabriel; and brother Michael.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME