A Piece of the Wooden Floor From Taylor Swift's Music Video Is Just What's Missing From Your Life

Now a piece of the wooden floor from Taylor Swift's recordbreaking , internet busting music video "Look What You Made Me Do" can be yours.

Fans looking to wholeheartedly celebrate the debut of the new Taylor have a shot to win the unconventional keepsake by pre-ordering her forthcoming album Redemption , due out November 10, through UPS . However, these are no ordinary floor prizes. Taylor Swift will autograph these pieces of pop culture history.

The floor may not have the most iconic star of the video. In fact, floors may not have the most precious association. But it's important to remember that the floor was there to ground the buzzy music video through it all.

It's unclear which scene the floor is from, but it's just one of the limited-edition items, along with more standard prizes for the whole squad. Fans can also win tickets to one of Swift's first shows, complete with airfare, a hotel room, and "glam squad access," according to the company website.

Here's how to win a chunk of the "Look What You Made Me Do" floor, no snake teatime waiter included.