Close-Up Of African Grey Parrot
An African grey parrot similar to this one pictured, is seen in a video mimicking an argument between two distinct voices, saying “Shut up” and “Get your (expletive) over here,” and then “Don’t (expletive) shoot.” Barbara Carroll— EyeEm/Getty Images
Crime

Woman Gets Life After Murdered Husband's Pet Parrot Repeats 'Don't Shoot'

Associated Press
11:35 AM ET

(WHITE CLOUD, Mich.) — A Michigan woman has been sentenced to life in prison for the shooting death of her husband in a crime apparently witnessed by the man's pet parrot.

Forty-nine-year-old Glenna Duram of Sand Lake learned her sentence Monday after a jury found her guilty of first-degree murder and a felony firearm charge last month.

Forty-six-year-old Martin Duram was shot five times in May 2015. Glenna Duram suffered a head wound in what prosecutors said was a suicide attempt, but survived.

Martin Duram's ex-wife, Christina Keller, has said that after the slaying, the pet parrot, Bud, repeated "don't (expletive) shoot" in Martin Duram's voice. Keller took ownership of the bird after Martin Duram's death.

Glenna Duram's attorney plans to appeal.

Follow TIME