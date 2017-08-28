Taylor Swift Just Took Her Music Video Record Back From This Artist

The Taylor Swift clones have taken Adele’s Vevo crown.

Less than 24 hours after releasing her new music video for “Look What You Made Me Do” during the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday, Swift beat Adele’s record for most single-day views on Vevo.

Adele took the honor from Swift in October 2015, when her emotional video for “Hello” notched 27.7 million views, beating Swift’s previous record of 20.1 million views with “Bad Blood.”

Swift’s clip, directed by Joseph Kahn, finds the singer making several not-so-subtle references to her public feuds and features a group of Swift clones from different eras of her career dissing each other. Calling to mind Michael Jackson’s “Thriller,” the visual opens with a zombie Swift digging herself out of a grave.

Kahn pointed out Swift’s new accomplishment on Twitter Monday, writing to her fans, “YOU MOFOS BROKE THE VEVO RECORD. WITH 6 HOURS TO GO. Wut.”

YOU MOFOS BROKE THE VEVO RECORD. WITH 6 HOURS TO GO.



Wut. - Joseph Kahn (@JosephKahn) August 28, 2017

EW has reached out to Vevo for more information on the record.

It’s just the latest feat Swift has achieved with the song, which broke streaming records on Spotify and YouTube on its first day of release, the Associated Press reported.

“Look What You Made Me Do” is Swift’s first solo track in three years and the debut single from her forthcoming sixth album, Reputation , due Nov. 10.

This article originally appeared on EW.com