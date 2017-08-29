A little over a week ago, the Internet was in a state of shock after a producer on The Lion King revealed Hello Giggles ahead of the movie's re-release on Blu-Ray and DVD that it wasn't likely Mufasa and Scar had the same parents because of the way that lion prides work — generally, there's one top male lion, which seems to be the rationale why Scar has a huge inferiority complex and kills Mufasa.

However, distraught Lion King fans everywhere can breathe a sigh of relief knowing that Mufasa and Scar are actually brothers, as confirmed by the director of The Lion King himself, Rob Minkoff. In an interview with Screen Junkies , Minkoff reassured fans that these two jungle cats were definitely blood related.

"They are [brothers]! I just want to clear that up," Minkoff said, while stating that Scar and Mufasa would have grown up together. If you're curious about more of the inner-workings of the bloodlines of The Lion King , you can watch his full interview below.