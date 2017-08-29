Search
Sign In
advice9 Tricks Highly Successful People Use to Achieve Their Goals
celebritiesA Piece of the Wooden Floor From Taylor Swift's Music Video Is Just What's Missing From Your Life
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Books18 Books to Read Before College (Or Long After)
Disney Channel's "The Lion Guard: Return of the Roar"
Disney Junior—Disney Channel via Getty Images
movies

The Lion King Director Confirms That Mufasa and Scar Are Totally Brothers

Cady Lang
1:29 PM ET

A little over a week ago, the Internet was in a state of shock after a producer on The Lion King revealed Hello Giggles ahead of the movie's re-release on Blu-Ray and DVD that it wasn't likely Mufasa and Scar had the same parents because of the way that lion prides work — generally, there's one top male lion, which seems to be the rationale why Scar has a huge inferiority complex and kills Mufasa.

However, distraught Lion King fans everywhere can breathe a sigh of relief knowing that Mufasa and Scar are actually brothers, as confirmed by the director of The Lion King himself, Rob Minkoff. In an interview with Screen Junkies, Minkoff reassured fans that these two jungle cats were definitely blood related.

"They are [brothers]! I just want to clear that up," Minkoff said, while stating that Scar and Mufasa would have grown up together. If you're curious about more of the inner-workings of the bloodlines of The Lion King, you can watch his full interview below.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME