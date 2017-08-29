U.S.
Search
Sign In
food and drinkPumpkin Spice Latte Candles Are Already Here For All Your Sweet and Spicy Fall Needs
Pumpkin spice latte
remembrance'The Elephant Man' Playwright Bernard Pomerance Dies at 76
"Elephant Man" Broadway Opening Night - Arrivals And Curtain Call
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
moviesThe Lion King Director Confirms That Mufasa and Scar Are Totally Brothers
Disney Channel's "The Lion Guard: Return of the Roar"
Texas

When Will Houston's Airports Open Again?

Mahita Gajanan
11:42 AM ET

Houston's two major airports remain closed Tuesday after shutting down Sunday due to massive flooding brought on by Hurricane Harvey.

The airfields, George Bush Intercontinental Airport and William P. Hobby Airport, said Tuesday that they will remain closed until further notice.

The Federal Aviation Administration predicted that services at Bush Intercontinental could resume by Thursday, while Hobby could reopen by Wednesday. However, neither airport immediately responded to TIME's requests for comment. (A photo circulating on social media purporting to show aircraft underwater at a Houston airport has been debunked as fake.)

As of Tuesday, the majority of flights scheduled to depart from and arrive at both airports were cancelled, according to aviation tracking site FlightAware. On Tuesday, 513 flights leaving from and 512 arriving at Bush Intercontinental were cancelled, while 158 flights leaving from and 159 flights arriving at Hobby were also cancelled. Thousands of flights in total have been cancelled because of the storm.

Many airlines were offering passengers the chance to rebook their flights ahead of the storm.

Hurricane Harvey, now a tropical storm, has resulted in at least nine deaths, while thousands of residents have been displaced. The storm's overall impact will only increase as it dumps additional rain on parts of Texas and Louisiana through the rest of the week.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME