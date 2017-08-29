Pumpkin Spice Latte Candles Are Already Here For All Your Sweet and Spicy Fall Needs

If you’re looking for your pumpkin spice latte fix (or your pumpkin spice Oreos , smoothies , or burgers ), but are worried about the calories involved, an ingenious Etsy seller has the solution—pumpkin spice latte-scented candles.

Delish discovered one shop, Double Brush , that is selling cappuccino-colored candles made out of the heady combination of PSL goodness, including pumpkin, cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves, cream, and coffee soy wax all poured into upcycled glass Frappuccino bottles. They aren’t the only company to come up with the clever idea, either: Etsy is filled with pumpkin-spice scented options from other candlemakers to perfume to soap . Any of the sweet-and-spicy options will fill your room with the warming scent of pumpkin spice. While you can’t lick the candle, soap, or perfume, you can start rhyming along with the pumpkin-spice rap in your newly-scented living room.

If pumpkin spice isn’t your thing, Double Brush also sells a Stella Artois scented candle to give your bedroom that frat house aroma.